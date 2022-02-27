21.39% voting till 11 am in 5th phase of UP Assembly polls

New Delhi: Around 21.39 per cent voter turnout was registered till 11 a.m. in the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

The polling is underway in 61 Assembly constituencies spread in 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The Election Commission said that 21.39 per cent voter turnout figure was an approximate trend as data from some polling stations takes time.

The highest voter turnout of 25.69 per cent till 11 a.m. wass recorded in Chitrakoot district while the lowest turnout was in Barabanki with 18.61 per cent.

While Amethi district registere 21.52 per cent turnout, Ayodhya had 24.60 per cent, Baharaich 22.79 per cent, Gonda 22.34 per cent, Kaushambi 25.05 per cent, Pratapgarh 20 per cent, Prayagraj 18.62 per cent, Raebareli 20.11 per cent, Shrawasti 23.17 per cent and Sultanpur 22.48 per cent.

Over two crore voters in 61 Assembly constituencies are exercising their franchise to decide the fate of 692 candidates.