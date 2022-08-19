2002 Bilkis Bano gangrape case convicts released from jail, greeted with garlands!

New Delhi: The 11 convicts who were sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gangrape case were released on Monday after 20 years from jail. The convicts were reportedly set free under the remission policy after their application for remission of the sentence was allowed by the state government.

According to reports, the 11 convicts were released from the Godhra sub-jail. Later, they were reportedly greeted with garlands. This has raised eyebrows. Reportedly, some eminent personalities have issued a statement urging the Supreme Court to revoke the early release in the case.

It is to be noted that a special CBI court had sentenced the 11 accused to life imprisonment on the charge of gang rape and murder of 7 members of Bilkis Bano’s family. Their conviction was later upheld by the Bombay High Court. After serving jail term for 15 years one of them approached the Supreme Court seeking premature release. The apex court then directed Gujarat Govt to look into the issue of remission of their sentence. Accordingly, the government formed a committee in this matter. And finally recently they were released from jail.

Terming the release of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano rape case by the Gujarat government as shameful, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader K. Kavitha on Thursday appealed to the Supreme Court to intervene and take immediate action.

Also, Former Home Minister P. Chidambaram has questioned the remission of sentence in the Bilkis Bano case and said that when the CBI was the prosecuting agency did the Gujarat government consult the Union government.