Bhubaneswar: India has recorded 20 more cases with the new UK coronavirus mutant strain, taking the total number of cases to 58, said the central government on Tuesday.

“All these persons have been kept in single-room isolation in designated healthcare facilities by the respective state governments. Their close contacts have also been put in quarantine. Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others. Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on,” the Health Ministry said.

Of the total cases, eight have been registered at NCDC New Delhi, 11 at IGIB Delhi, 10 at NIMHANS Bengaluru, one in NCBG Kolkata, three in CCMB Hyderabad and 25 at NIV, Pune.

Earlier, six UK returnees were tested positive with the new strain of coronavirus on December 29.

The testing and tracing process was initiated in India after the UK government announced that the new strain of virus is up to 70 per cent more transmissible.