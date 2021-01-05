20 More Report UK Covid Strain In India, Total Cases Reach 58

By KalingaTV Bureau
new cases of uk strain in india
Image Credit: Yahoo Finance

Bhubaneswar: India has recorded 20 more cases with the new UK coronavirus mutant strain, taking the total number of cases to 58, said the central government on Tuesday.

“All these persons have been kept in single-room isolation in designated healthcare facilities by the respective state governments. Their close contacts have also been put in quarantine. Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others. Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on,” the Health Ministry said.

Of the total cases, eight have been registered at NCDC New Delhi, 11 at IGIB Delhi, 10 at NIMHANS Bengaluru, one in NCBG Kolkata, three in CCMB Hyderabad and 25 at NIV, Pune.

Earlier, six UK returnees were tested positive with the new strain of coronavirus on December 29.

The testing and tracing process was initiated in India after the UK government announced that the new strain of virus is up to 70 per cent more transmissible.

You might also like
Nation

One Country,One Gas Grid: Modi After Inaugurating Kochi-Mangaluru Gas Pipeline

Nation

Central Vista Project: SC Gives Go-Ahead To The Redevelopment Plan

Nation

Bird Flu Outbreak Scare In India

State

Petrol And Diesel Prices Rise In Bhubaneswar, Check Updated Rates Here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.