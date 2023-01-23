Nation

20-month-old raped in Mumbai by neighbour, later arrested

A 20-month-old baby girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in central Mumbai, later he was arrested by the police

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 20-month-old baby girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in central Mumbai, later he was arrested, police said today.

The incident came to light after the child’s parents approached the police to lodge a complaint against their neighbour on Sunday, an official said.

According to the complaint, the child was raped by their 35-year-old neighbour when the couple were away from their residence for some days. When they returned back they found the baby unconsolably and complained about the pain. They immediately took the child to the doctor, where the doctors informed the parents they she has been raped.

The toddler parents immediately went to the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused. The police swung into action and arrested the accused man.

An FIR under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused.

