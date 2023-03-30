20 feared trapped as stepwell collapses at temple in Madhya Pradesh

Indore: Atleast twenty people are feared trapped after a stepwell collapses at a temple in the Patel area of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Thursday.

The incident took place in Indore’s Shri Bileshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple, Sneh Nagar area of the city on the occasion of Ram Navami.

The rescue operation by NDRF and SDRF teams is currently underway.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has instructed Indore District Collector to speed up the rescue operations.

More details awaited.