Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

2 Youths arrested for murder of Punjab truck driver in Lucknow

Two youths have been arrested in connection with the murder of a truck driver from Punjab whose body was found inside the driver's cabin.

Nation
By IANS 0
2 arrested for murder of Punjab truck driver
Image Credit: IANS

Lucknow:  Two youths have been arrested in connection with the murder of a truck driver from Punjab whose body was found inside the driver’s cabin.

The accused — 19-year-old Rohit Kumar and 26-year-old Kamal — are residents of Sitapur.

During interrogation, Rohit told police that the truck driver Harpinder, 60, originally from Faridkot district, tried to harass him sexually under the influence of alcohol.

Take a look

Maguni Charan Kuanr, Puppeteer from Odisha receives Padma Shri, watch

As Covid cases crosses 1,000, Kerala on alert, use of masks…

In order to save himself, he attacked Harpinder with an iron weapon.

DCP East Hridesh Kumar said: “The accused also told us that in order to destroy the evidence, they drove the truck to the outskirts of the city and fled with its key and some money and even threw the weapon at a secluded place.

“The two have been booked under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence).”

Earlier on Monday, police found Harpinder’s body inside the truck with a Uttarakhand number plate.

IANS 18426 news
You might also like
Nation

Six dead, 15 injured in explosion at firecracker warehouse in Tamil Nadu

Nation

Finland named world’s happiest country for sixth year in a row, India least…

Nation

Good news for Passengers! Indian railways lowers fare of AC-3 tier economy ticket

Nation

Union Minister Gadkari gets Rs 10 cr extortion calls from alleged mafiosi

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7