2 Youths arrested for murder of Punjab truck driver in Lucknow

Lucknow: Two youths have been arrested in connection with the murder of a truck driver from Punjab whose body was found inside the driver’s cabin.

The accused — 19-year-old Rohit Kumar and 26-year-old Kamal — are residents of Sitapur.

During interrogation, Rohit told police that the truck driver Harpinder, 60, originally from Faridkot district, tried to harass him sexually under the influence of alcohol.

In order to save himself, he attacked Harpinder with an iron weapon.

DCP East Hridesh Kumar said: “The accused also told us that in order to destroy the evidence, they drove the truck to the outskirts of the city and fled with its key and some money and even threw the weapon at a secluded place.

“The two have been booked under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence).”

Earlier on Monday, police found Harpinder’s body inside the truck with a Uttarakhand number plate.