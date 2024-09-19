2-year-old child falls in borewell in Rajasthan, rescue operations underway: WATCH

Rajasthan: There has been yet another borewell tragedy in Rajasthan, a 2-year-old child fell into a borewell in Rajasthan said reports on Thursday.

According to reports, the rescue operation has been going on for 15 hours. NDRF and SDRF are jointly engaged in rescue operations. Efforts are being made to dig another hole parallel to the borewell and rescue the child.

The medical team has arrived at the spot and supplied oxygen inside the borewell.

The rescue team is monitoring the movement of the child through a special camera. The NDRF said the child was in a conscious condition. Efforts are being made to rescue the child as soon as possible. Reports further said that, while playing the girl slipped and fell into the 35 feet deep borewell.

WATCH THE RESCUE VISUAL HERE:

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Rescue operation continues in Dausa’s Jodhpura village to rescue the 2.5-year-old girl who fell into a borewell. pic.twitter.com/NoiXm6eQAu — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 19, 2024

UPDATE:

According to latest reports, the child has been rescued. Here is what the Assistant Commander NDRF Yogesh Kumar said after the rescue, “It was a 600 feet deep borewell and the girl was stuck at 28 feet…we successfully rescued her. 30 NDRF and 10 SDRF personnel were involved in the operation.”