2 women succumb to gunshot injuries in R K Puram of Delhi

Two sisters, were shot at by some armed assailants while trying to save their brother. Succumbed to the injuries during treatment in Delhi

Nation
By Sudeshna Panda 0
women shot dead in delhi
Pic Credits: IANS

New Delhi: The two women were allegedly shot dead by armed miscreants in R.K. Puram area of South West Delhi on Sunday. Both have died.

The two sisters, who were shot at by some armed assailants while trying to save their brother, succumbed to the injuries during treatment in hospital, said officials miscreants Sunday.

The victims, Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29), were shot in South West Delhi’s R.K. Puram this morning. They were taken to Safdarjung Hospital where they succumbed during the course of treatment.

A senior police official said that they received a PCR call at around 4:30 a.m. The caller informed the police that his two sisters were shot in Ambedkar Basti, R.K. Puram.

The official stated that soon after receiving the call, they dispatched a team to the crime scene.

“Our preliminary investigation revealed that there was a financial dispute between the brother and the assailants,” said the police.

The official mentioned that initially a case of attempted murder, read with sections of the Arms Act, was registered in this regard. Later on they added section 302 (murder) of the IPC in the matter.

Further details are awaited.

