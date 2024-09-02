2 women dead, girl critical in landslide near Vaishno Devi shrine

Jammu: Two women pilgrims died while a girl was grievously injured in a landslide near Vaishno Devi shrine, said reports on Monday.

The landslide took place on the new track to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi, official sources said.

Disaster Management team of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board have reached the spot. CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. The injured pilgrims were subsequently taken to the hospital. More details awaited.

Later the Katra SDM Piyush Dhotra told ANI, “A landslide occurred in which two people lost their lives and one person is injured. The dead bodies and injured are being brought to the hospital.”

Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

