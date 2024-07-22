2 women buried in Madhya Pradesh alive, rescued by family members, watch

New Delhi: In a shocking incident 2 women were buried in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh alive recently. However, they were rescued by their family members and a few others. They were sent to hospital in a critical condition for treatment. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The reason of the attempt to murder is said to be land dispute.

As per reports, the case is related to a family land dispute between two sides. One side wanted to make a road and so they were spreading pebbles for it. Two women came under the pebbles when they were spreading pebbles. They got buried when gravel was dumped on them from a dumper.

“A case of attempt to murder has been registered under section 110 of the BNS… There are three accused and one has been arrested. The victims have been discharged from the hospital…” Police said.

However, the two women were rescued by their family members. After knowing about the incident, they rushed to the spot and removed the soil by the side of the women with the help of spade shovel and rescued them. They women were then rushed to the hospital for treatment.

We can see in the video that a woman has been buried waist-deep while the other lady seems buried up to her neck. People are seen removing soil by the side of the women to rescue them.

Watch the video here: