2 train ticket checkers brutally thrash passenger: Watch viral video

Nation
By Himanshu 0
2 train ticket checkers thrash passenger
Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: As many as two train ticket checkers were recently seen brutally thrashing a passenger inside a reserved compartment in a viral video. The passenger was reportedly traveling without ticket.

The video was recorded by somebody and then posted to social media which has gone viral. The incident reportedly took place in Bihar on January 2 which became viral later.

A tweeter user named ‘Youth 4 Change’ posted the video to twitter on January 6. Recently the video has gone viral.

As per the caption of the video the train was the Pawan Express that was going from the Lokmanya Tilak Terminal in Mumbai to Jaynagar. Fight erupted between a ‘without ticket’ passenger and Train Ticket Checkers. The two train ticket checkers were reportedly suspended later.

Watch the video here:

