2 terrorists neutralized in Jammu and Kashmir following encounter

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir): In a success to Kashmir Zone Police, as many as two terrorists have been neutralized in Jammu and Kashmir following encounter.

According to information the Kashmir Zone Police posted on X and wrote, “Two terrorists have been killed (neutralized) in Sopore encounter. Identification and affiliation is being ascertained. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow.”

The police further said, “acting on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in Panipora Sopore area of Baramulla, a joint anti-terrorist operation was launched by Police and security forces. During the search operation, an exchange of fire took place. Further details shall follow.”

Read The Tweet Here: