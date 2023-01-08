2 terrorists killed in J&K, Infiltration bid foiled

The army killed two terrorists at the line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, thereby foiling an infiltration bid.

Representational Image Credits: Nissar Nice Malik for IANS

Jammu: The army killed two terrorists at the line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Saturday, thereby foiling an infiltration bid.

Defence sources said that on January 7 at around 7.45 p.m. alert troops of army deployed on the border fence in Balakote sector of Poonch district observed suspicious movement ahead of the border fence.

“Subsequently two terrorists were killed. The area has been cordoned off and the operation is in progress”, defence sources said.

