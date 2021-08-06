2 terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri encounter

By IANS
terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir
Image Credits: IANS

Jammu: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Thanamandi area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.

“Based on accurate intelligence from JK Police, a joint operation was launched in night of 05 Aug in the forested area of Thanamandi, Rajouri. In the fire fight two terrorists have been neutralised. Operations are under progress,” the Army said in a tweet.

Related News

Three LeT terrorists killed in encounter with security…

Terrorist killed in encounter in Wagoora of Srinagar

The gunfight between the terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the Army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

You might also like
Nation

Khel ratna award renamed as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

Nation

Repo rate remains unchanged at 4%: RBI Governor

State

Gold price remains constant for second consecutive day in Bhubaneswar on Friday

State

Fuel price remains constant in Bhubaneswar on Friday, Check rates here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.