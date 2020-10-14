terrorists killed in Shopian encounter
(Photo: IANS)

2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Kashmir’s Shopian

By IANS

Srinagar: Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chakura area in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday, officials said.

Related News

Top LeT Man Among Two Terrorists Killed In Encounter In…

Army foils Pakistani terrorists’s bid to smuggle…

2 Soldiers Martyred In Kashmir Terror Attack

BSF foils Pakistan terrorists infiltration bid in Jammu and…

The gunfight was triggered after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on a specific input about the presence of terrorists. As the security forces zeroed in, the hiding terrorists fired at them. The security forces returned the fire.

“Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in an encounter at Shopian. A search operation is going on,” police said.

You might also like
State

5 RPF officials from East Coast Railway receive commendation for their work during…

Nation

PM To Release Rs 75 Coin To Mark 75th Anniversary Of Food and Agriculture…

Offbeat

Scary Viral Video Of Mountain Lion Chasing A Man; Watch

Nation

Telangana Official Caught Taking Rs 1 Cr Bribe Commits Suicide In Prison

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.