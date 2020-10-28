Srinagar: Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter that started between terrorists and security forces at Mochua area in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district, officials said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces started on Tuesday evening and took place after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“Two unidentified terrorists have been killed as the search operation is still on,” police said.

