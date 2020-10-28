2 terrorists killed in Budgam encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

By KalingaTV Bureau

Srinagar: Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter that started between terrorists and security forces at Mochua area in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district, officials said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces started on Tuesday evening and took place after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“Two unidentified terrorists have been killed as the search operation is still on,” police said.

(IANS)

You might also like
Nation

Actress Malvi Malhotra, who was stabbed by man, seeks support of Kangana Ranaut

Nation

Delhi HC suspends sentence of former Union Minister Dilip Ray in coal scam

State

7th Pay Commission: Huge Relief For Union Employees On LTC Cash Voucher Scheme!

State

Conditions For Northeast Monsoon Falling In Place; Met Officials

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.