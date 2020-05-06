2 terrorists killed in Awantipore encounter

Srinagar: With the killing of a second terrorist, the number of militants killed in the encounter between security forces and terrorist at Awantipore in south Kashmir has gone up to two.

“Op Sharahali Pulwama one more terrorist killed, (total two terrorists eliminated). Joint operation in progress,” the army said in a brief statement.

Earlier, the police had said that the encounter began at the Sharahali Khrew area during the night. Security forces had a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area, following which a joint operation was launched by the army and the police. A cordon was laid which was fired upon by the hiding militants that triggered the encounter.