2 terrorists killed as Indian Army Prevents Infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu: In a successful anti-infiltration operation, the Indian Army has neutralized two terrorists and recovered an enormous amount of lethal weapons in the Lam area of Nowshera Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation, launched based on intelligence inputs, aimed to ensure regional security.

At the operational stage Military units eliminated two terrorists and a large quantity of ammunition, and explosives were recovered. The seized materials indicate a dangerous terrorist plot, which has been foiled by the special forces.

As per sources, the search operation is ongoing ensuring that no other terrorists are hiding.

The Indian Army’s initiative actions have prevented a numerous terrorist attacks ensuring the safety of the general public.

The mission proves how committed the Indian Army is to counter terrorism and maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir.