The news is by your side.

2 terrorists killed as Indian Army Prevents Infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir

By KalingaTV Bureau
Indian Army terrorists killed
Image Credits: IANS

Jammu: In a successful anti-infiltration operation, the Indian Army has neutralized two terrorists and recovered an enormous amount of lethal weapons in the Lam area of Nowshera Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation, launched based on intelligence inputs, aimed to ensure regional security.

At the operational stage Military units eliminated two terrorists and a large quantity of ammunition, and explosives were recovered. The seized materials indicate a dangerous terrorist plot, which has been foiled by the special forces.

As per sources, the search operation is ongoing ensuring that no other terrorists are hiding.

The Indian Army’s initiative actions have prevented a numerous terrorist attacks ensuring the safety of the general public.

The mission proves how committed the Indian Army is to counter terrorism and maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read: India reports its first suspected Mpox case, patient isolated: Centre
You might also like

Petrol And Diesel Prices today in India, Check details inside

Weekly Horoscope from September 9 to 15, 2024: Check your astrological prediction for…

Petrol And Diesel Price Falls In Bhubaneswar Today; Check New Rates Here

Petrol And Diesel Prices remain same in Bhubaneswar on Ganesh Chaturthi; Check Fuel…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.