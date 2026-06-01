2 teenagers drowns in Maharashtra dam during Picnic, one body recovered

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Mumbai: A chilling picnic day turned into horror as two teenagers lost their lives after slipping and drowning in Jayakwadi dam in Aurangabad district, Maharashtra yesterday.

A group of seven people had gone for picnic and after they had sent they day well they went to a dam in the evening around 5.30 PM. Some of the went near the water without knowing how deep it could be, two teenagers lost their balance and slipped into the water.

The two teenagers are identified as 19-year-old Aniket Manu Bharti and 18-year-old Sanket Siddharth Kharat.

When the two people fell in the others shouted for help and after hearing that the nearly locals gathered at the place to assist in any way possible.

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Following the incident, rescue team and administration arrived at the spot and search operation to find the two boys began.

After some hours, one body was recovered and sent for post-mortem examination. The other boy’s body still remains unfound.

Search operation is still underway to recover the body of the teenager.