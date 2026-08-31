2 suspected shooters in Ankit Balyan murder killed in Shamli encounter

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Haryana: Two suspected shooters, alleged to be involved in the killing of Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan, were gunned down in an encounter with the police here Monday.

The two accused – Sumit (24) and Mohit (22), both residents of Sonipat in Haryana – were members of the Gogi gang, carried a reward of Rs 50,000 each on their head, police said.

According to the police, they were part of the four suspected shooters who opened at least 16 rounds of fire on Balyan outside his gym on August 26.

Two other suspected shooters in the case are still on the run.

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Police said the accused fired at officials when they tried to intercept their motorcycle at an early morning checking point.

They were subsequently cornered in a field where they allegedly opened fire on the Police team.

Police said both of them received gun shot injuries in the ensuing exchange of fire and died while they were being transported to the hospital.