2 students die in Haryana, 1 critical as car tyre busts and meets with accident

Haryana: In a tragic incident two students died in Haryana as the car they were travelling in lost balance and rammed into a pole, said reports on Tuesday.

According to reports, the Gurugram Police PRO Sandeep Kumar confirmed the above news. He told ANI that, yesterday morning at around 9:00 am to 9:15 am, a tyre of a car carrying three students burst and met with and accident.

The accident took place on Sohna Road, following which the car lost balance and hit a pole and skid to the other side of the road where it collided with another car and a bike coming from the other side.

It is further worth mentioning that, two students named Daksh and Akshat died in the accident. “The police are collecting the CCTV footage and an investigation is underway,” the PRO further added.