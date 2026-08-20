2 students detained for allegedly stabbing school principal 27 times in Telangana

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Hyderabad: A horrific incident took place in which 2 former students allegedly killed their school principal by stabbing her 27 times at her residence in Kondamallepally, Telangana.

The victim school principal is identified as Kallu Roopa Reddy and the crime came to light on August 11.

The two accused students are identified as class 10 students. They had planned robbery at the principal’s house to steal money.

The minors planned the murder of their principal after they developed a grudge for her as she told their parents about phone and cash they had in hostel bags. After the incident they were removed from the hostel and had to become day scholars.

Reddy was found dead at her residence on August 11. Police said she had been stabbed 27 times. Investigators examined footage from around 70 CCTV cameras and questioned more than 80 people during the probe.

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Police was able to identify the murders after examining the last call that the principal had made, the last call before the crime in which she said the word babu. The principal used to use this word for her students.

After the examination, the police’s focus completed shifted on only one group, and that was school students. The two accused students were found and detained.

The things that were recovered from the accused students home was around Rs 1.5 lakh which was stained with blood and an iPhone.

The two minors are currently being questioned as the investigation continues.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.