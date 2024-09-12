2 students dead, 2 critical in women’s hostel fire in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: In a tragic incident of women’s hostel fire in Tamil Nadu, as many as two students are feared dead, said reports on Thursday.

According to reports, the fire broke out at a women’s hostel in Katrapalayam area in Madurai earlier this morning. Over 40 students were residing in the hostel at the time of the incident, said reliable reports in this regard.

Later the Madurai District Collector MS Sangeetha told ANI, “Two people died and two others were injured and were admitted to hospital for treatment. She further added, “An inquiry is underway with the hostel owner and action will be taken in this regard.”

Detailed reports awaited in this regard.

