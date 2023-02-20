2 policemen killed in maoist attack in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Two policemen were killed after Naxalites fired at them in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district on Monday, informed SP Rajnandgaon Abhishek Meena

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Singh Rajput and Anil Kumar Samrat.

Report says, district force head constable Rajesh Singh Rajput and Chhattisgarh Armed Force constable Anil Kumar Samrat were going towards the Maharashtra border from Bortalav police camp. When a group of armed Naxalites fired around 20 rounds on them.

One of the personnel died on the spot and the other one succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital, the official said.

Later, teams of ITBP and District Force reached and started an investigation on the spot.