New Delhi: In a significant development, two medical oxygen plants funded by PM-CARES have been set up at AIIMS and RML Hospital in the national capital within a week.

Union Health Ministry said, “Carried out on a war footing, the two plants were swiftly airlifted from Coimbatore and installed yesterday. Both the plants will start supplying oxygen by today evening.”

Union Minister of States for Health, Ashwini Kumar Choubey tweeted, “Installation of two high flow medical oxygen plants funded by PM-CARES at AIIMS, New Delhi and RML Hospital completed. Oxygen Supply to Covid patients to begin from today.”

In order to effectively address the high surge of Covid-19 cases in the country, PM-CARES has allocated funds for the installation of 500 Medical Oxygen Plants across the country. These plants are planned to be set up within three months.

Five high flow medical oxygen plants will be installed at AIIMS Trauma Centre, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML), Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, and AIIMS, Jhajjar, Haryana.