2 more Hindu priests arrested in Bangladesh, says ISKCON Kolkata member

By Himanshu
2 more Hindu priests arrested in Bangladesh

Kolkata: Two more Hindu priests were arrested in Bangladesh, ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharamn Das informed in a video message today.

“On November 29, when Adipurush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari were returning after meeting Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu, they were arrested by the police. We are also getting information that the secretary of Chinmoy Krishna Das has also been arrested. Rioters have also vandalised an ISKCON centre in Bangladesh. Such incidents are not coming to a stop and we are feeling helpless. I urge all followers and devotees across the world to visit their nearest ISKCON temples and pray for the minorities of Bangladesh. God is our last resort…” Vice President of ISKCON Kolkata, Radha Raman said, reported ANI.

It is to be noted that earlier this week Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former member of ISKCON Bangladesh, was arrested  and denied bail on Tuesday.

Also read: 5 killed as bus plunges into gorge near WB-Sikkim Border
You might also like

Delhi: Criminal shot as Police resort to retaliatory fire in Usmanpura PS limits

5 killed as bus plunges into gorge near WB-Sikkim Border

Cyclone Fengal to hit Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts soon with 90 kmph winds

Cyclone Fengal: Chennai Airport closes its operations till 4 am on 1st December