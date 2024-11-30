2 more Hindu priests arrested in Bangladesh, says ISKCON Kolkata member

Kolkata: Two more Hindu priests were arrested in Bangladesh, ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharamn Das informed in a video message today.

“On November 29, when Adipurush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari were returning after meeting Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu, they were arrested by the police. We are also getting information that the secretary of Chinmoy Krishna Das has also been arrested. Rioters have also vandalised an ISKCON centre in Bangladesh. Such incidents are not coming to a stop and we are feeling helpless. I urge all followers and devotees across the world to visit their nearest ISKCON temples and pray for the minorities of Bangladesh. God is our last resort…” Vice President of ISKCON Kolkata, Radha Raman said, reported ANI.

It is to be noted that earlier this week Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former member of ISKCON Bangladesh, was arrested and denied bail on Tuesday.