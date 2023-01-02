2 minors among 10 killed as SUV hits motorcycle, collides with truck in Rajasthan

Sikar: In a tragic accident, at least ten people were killed after a speeding SUV hit a motorcycle before ramming into a truck in Rajasthan’s Sikar district on Sunday.

The incident took place near the Maji Sahab Ki Dhani on Palsana-Khandela road when the driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle hits motorcycle and two persons were killed on the spot.

The deceased two on motorcycle has been identified as Birbal (50) and his Janaki Devi (45).

The SUV then collided with an oncoming truck which was carrying a drilling rig machine, leading to the death of eight occupants who were enroute Ganesh Dham in Khandela.

The eight SUV occupants who were killed have been identified as Vijay (27), Poonam (26) and her 1.5-year-old daughter Nikku, Anuaradha (25), Arvind (23), Rekha (23), Ajay (20), Golu (2.5).

The locals rushed the injured to a hospital from where they were referred to Sikar for better treatment.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed condolence and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. He said the deaths are unfortunate.

“My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved families of the deceased in this difficult hour. May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss. Also, praying for the speedy recovery of the injured in the road accident,” Gehlot said in a statement.