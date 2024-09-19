2 minor girls sexually assaulted in Pune by 4 friends

Baramati (Pune): A shocking and shameful case of sexual assault of two minor girls in Pune of Maharashtra state has come to the fore in Thursday.

According to reports, the girls were made to drink at a birthday party and then were taken to the room of one of the boys in the group and then raped by four of them.

Two of these four boys were allegedly minors. They were however later arrested and have been detained by the local police.

The accused will be booked under the relevant sections of the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and POCSO Act. Further investigation is underway in this matter. Detailed reports awaited.