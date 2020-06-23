terrorist and CRPF trooper killed in gun fight in jammu and kashmir's Pulwama
Photo Credit: The Indian Express

2 militants, CRPF trooper killed in Jammu&Kashmir gunfight

By IANS

Srinagar: Two militants and a central reserve police force (CRPF) trooper were killed on Tuesday in a gunfight in Jammu&Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Police said two militants and a CRPF jawan were killed early Tuesday in an encounter between the security forces and the militants in Bandzoo village of Pulwama district.

Bandzoo village is situated one kilometre ahead of Pulwama town on Pulwama-Shopian road.

“Following specific information about the presence of militants in Bandzoo village, security forces including the local police, Rashtriya Rifles and the CRPF started a cordon and search operation during which an encounter started.

“Two militants have been killed in this encounter. A CRPF jawan sustained critical injuries during the encounter.

“He later succumbed to critical injuries. Firing has stopped, but searches are still going on,” police said.

You might also like
Nation

PM Narendra Modi greets nation on Jagannath Rath Yatra, prays for prosperity

State

Gold price comes down; Check details

State

11 conditions set by Supreme Court for Puri Rath Yatra 2020

Nation

Rath Yatra 2020 : BJP President hails SC for honouring ‘symbol of our…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.