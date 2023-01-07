2 men held by Warangal police for repeatedly raping a teenager

Two men were arrested in Telangana for allegedly raping a minor. The accused and the victim are residents of a city in Warangal. Both the arrested men are brothers and had been raping the 15-year-old repeatedly for over a month. A complaint was lodged at the Warangal police station during the night on January 4 and a case was registered within a few hours, on January 05. The accused were arrested on the same day itself.

As per the reports from police, the incidents began after the older brother, aged 27, coaxed the minor into becoming his friend. He then kept assaulting and raping her on several occasions. His younger brother, aged 22, found out about it and he too started abusing the class 9 child. The accused and the victim are residents of Mills Colony area in Warangal.

The heinous incident came into light when the girl informed her family about the series of incidents. The parents of the minor immediately lodged a complaint at the local police station. The Telangana men were arrested almost immediately. The accused have been booked under the POSCO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. Both the accused have also been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further investigation on the case is still underway.