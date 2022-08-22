J&K terrorist arrest
2 LeT terrorist associates held from J&K’s Budgam

Srinagar: Two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT were apprehended by a joint security force team in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday and arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession, police said.

“Police along with 50 RR and 181 Bn CRPF have arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Budgam.

“They have been identified as Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhat, resident of Kralpora, and Sameer Ahmad Najar, resident of Gund Chekpora, Kanipora,” a police official said.

Incriminating materials of LeT, arms and ammunition including two AK magazines and 54 AK rounds were recovered from their possession.

“It is pertinent to mention here that, both the arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing logistics support and transportation of arms and ammunition to the active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Chadoora area of Budgam,” the police official said.

Police have registered an FIR and further investigation has been initiated.

