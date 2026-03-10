2 labourers injured as wall pillar collapsed in reconstruction building in Madhya Pradesh

Advertisement

Indore: An incident occurred when two labourers were present in house which was under reconstruction and the wall pillar reportedly collapsed while they were working in the Bhawani Nagar area of ​​Banganga.

The two injured labourers are identified as two brothers namely Satish Thackeray and Sonu Thackeray.

Following the collapse, Satish was trapped and was later rescued by the local resident of the area and Sonu was already sent to the hospital.

Both have sustained minor injuries and are receiving treatment at a hospital.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Indore, MP | Banganga police station in-charge Siyaram Gurjar says, “Reconstruction work was underway on a house in the Bhawani Nagar area of ​​Banganga… Two labourers, brothers Satish Thackeray and Sonu Thackeray, were working there. During the work, a wall pillar… pic.twitter.com/ihg9UwJpt6 — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2026