2 labourers injured as wall pillar collapsed in reconstruction building in Madhya Pradesh

The two injured labourers are identified as Satish Thackeray and Sonu Thackeray, two brothers and were rescued by the local residents after incident.

By Vaishnavi Verma
wall pillar collapse in madhya pradesh
Photo: ANI/X

Advertisement

Indore: An incident occurred when two labourers were present in house which was under reconstruction and the wall pillar reportedly collapsed while they were working in the Bhawani Nagar area of ​​Banganga.

The two injured labourers are identified as two brothers namely Satish Thackeray and Sonu Thackeray.

Following the collapse, Satish was trapped and was later rescued by the local resident of the area and Sonu was already sent to the hospital.

Both have sustained minor injuries and are receiving treatment at a hospital.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Also Read: Police Encountered Two Criminals Near Shahbad Dairy Area In Delhi, Watch

Advertisement

x