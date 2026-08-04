2 killed, three injured after car overturns in Andhra Pradesh’s Palamaner

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Palamaner: Two women were killed and three others injured after a car travelling from Karnataka to Tirupati met with an accident near Ramapuram on the V Kota Express Highway in Palamaner, Chittoor district, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, one person died on the spot, while another woman succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Gautami and Manasa, both residents of Tirupati.

Police said the family was returning to Tirupati from Karnataka when the accident took place. The husband of one of the deceased and two of their friends survived the crash but sustained serious injuries.

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A preliminary investigation suggested that the car lost control following a tyre burst and overturned multiple times, leading to the casualties, police said.

Following the incident, police reached the spot, shifted the injured persons for medical treatment, registered a case and initiated an investigation into the accident.

More details awaited.

(Source: ANI)