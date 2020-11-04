Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh): Two persons were killed and several others injured in an explosion that took place in an illegal firecracker godown and factory in Kaptanganj area in Kushinagar on Wednesday morning.

The godown collapsed under the impact of the explosion and several people were feared buried under the debris.

Six injured persons have been brought out of the debris and admitted to a nearby hospital.

The workers in the factory were making firecrackers since early morning when the explosion took place.

According to the police spokesman, three adjoining houses have also been damaged in the incident.