2 killed, several injured after tree falls on people in Haridwar

Uttarakhand: Two died and several others left injured after a 200-year-old tree fell on them due to a heavy rainstorm in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar on Tuesday. The incident occurred in Haridwar’s Jwalapur area, near the Ansari market.

Police and district administration rushed to the scene immediately and began a rescue operation. The tree fell on people due to rain and a heavy storm. And the victims were taken to the nearest government hospital for medical treatment, police said.

“Due to rain and storms, a 200-year-old tree fell in the Jwalapur area & many people got buried under it. All four people have been rescued & sent to a govt hospital. A tourist from Sonipat died after a tree fell on him near Chamgadar Tapu,” Ajay Singh, SSP Haridwar told ANI

“Five people were brought here. Two people have died. One patient has been referred to AIIMS Rishikesh,” said Dr Anas Zahid, Harmilap Mission Government Hospital, Haridwar.

In another incident from the Laljiwala area, two people came into the grip of a falling tree, and a devotee from Sonipat died.

The injured have been admitted to the nearest district hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

The District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police reached the spot and took stock of the rescue operation.