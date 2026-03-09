2 killed in bus accident in Delhi, driver arrested

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a bus accident, two people have reportedly died and some have been injured in Delhi today.

The victims are identified as one youth who was on a scooter, he died on the spot after being crushed by the bus and the other person was in the e-rickshaw vehicle.

According to ANI reports, the injured persons have been shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

As per reports, Delhi police has arrested the alleged driver who is responsible for this incident. The bus is said to be of Delhi Transport Corporation.

The bus has been towed down from the accident spot in Nangloi.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

Also Read: PM Modi Emphasizes Care Economy And Job Growth In Healthcare