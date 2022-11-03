2 killed as massive fire breaks out at Vrindavan hotel

Mathura: Atleast two people were killed after a massive fire broke out at a hotel in Vrindaban in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district and one person sustained critical injuries in the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Umesh, 30, and Biri Singh, 40, and both are the employees of the hotel. And Bijendra Singh, the person who sustained critical injuries, has been referred to Agra Hospital.

Report says, the fire reportedly broke out at 4.30 am in the store room of the hotel. There were around 100 guests staying in the hotel during the incident and all were evacuated safely.

On being informed, two ambulances and two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the site as soon as they received information about the fire.

As per the sources, the hotel does not have a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Fire Department. The fire department have served a notice to the hotel in this regard.