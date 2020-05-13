Road accident in kanpur
(IANS Infographics)

2 killed, 60 migrants injured in Kanpur accident

By IANS

Kanpur: A woman and child were killed and over 60 migrant workers returning home from Gujarat were injured when a small truck rammed into a larger one stationed on the roadside in Kanpur Dehat district in the intervening night of Tuesday/Wednesday.

All those injured in the Akbarpur kotwali area collision have been admitted to hospitals in Kanpur district.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anup Kumar, who reached the spot, said that rescue operations were on. He said that prima facie it appeared that the driver of the small truck may have fell asleep at the wheel.

All the 60 persons injured were travelling in the smaller truck.

Police chowki in-charge, Lalpur, Gyan Prakash Pandey said that the deceased woman had been identified as Hiramn, 50, wife of Akbar Ali.

He said that those injured belong to different districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

