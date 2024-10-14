2 Indigo flights from Mumbai to Muscat and Jeddah receive bomb threat, search underway

Mumbai: In a scary incident, as many as two international Indigo flights from Mumbai received bomb threats on Monday, said reports.

According to reports, IndiGo flight 6E 1275 operating from Mumbai to Muscat had received a bomb threat. As per protocol, the aircraft was taken to a isolated bay, and following the standard operating procedure, mandatory security checks were promptly, initiated informed the IndiGo Spokesperson

Further reports said, IndiGo flight 6E 56 operating from Mumbai to Jeddah received a bomb threat. As per protocol, the aircraft was taken to an isolated bay, and following the standard operating procedures, mandatory security checks were promptly initiated,” Indigo Spokesperson informed.

An Air India flight operating from Mumbai to New York was diverted to Delhi earlier on Monday, following a security concern arising out of a bomb threat. According to the sources, Mumbai airport received a message on X (formerly Twitter) regarding a bomb threat in the flight bound to New York.

