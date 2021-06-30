2 drones spotted over Kaluchak, Kunjwani military stations in Jammu

By WCE 7
drone spotted in jammu
Photo: IANS

Jammu: Two more drones was spotted by the security personnel in Kaluchak and Kunjwani on Wednesday morning. Drones have been spotted hovering over military stations in Jammu for the fourth straight day.

Earlier on the intervening night of June 28 to 29, drones were spotted near Sunjuwan military station which was foiled by the soldiers.

Prior to that on Sunday morning, a drone had dropped two explosive devices on the Jammu airfield. One exploded near the helicopter parking area and the other exploded few minutes later near the Air Traffic Control.

