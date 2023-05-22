2 died, 5 injured after car rams into several vehicles in Pune

Maharashtra: In a tragic incident, two people were killed and five were left injured in a road accident involving several cars here in Maharashtra’s Pune, said police on late Sunday.

The incident was occurred at Palace Orchard Society, NIBM-Undri Road, Kondhwa.

According to the police, a vanity car driver lost control of the wheel after the brakes failed and rammed into several vehicles.

“Two people died and five were injured after the brakes of the vanity van failed and it rammed into several vehicles,” said Pune police.

Police said that six vehicles were damaged in the accident.

Further details are awaited.