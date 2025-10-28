2 dead, several Injured as bus catches fire on Jaipur-Delhi Highway

Advertisement

Jaipur: In a tragic incident, two labourers died on the spot as bus carrying labourers came in contact with a high-tension electricity line, leading to electrocution in the Todi village under the Manoharpur police station area in Rajasthan.

As per reports, the bus was carrying workers from Uttar Pradesh to a brick kiln in Todi, Manoharpur area of Rajasthan. On the way, the vehicle accidentally came into contact with an overhead 11,000-volt power line and bus caught fire.

As fire broke out, passersby and locals rushed to help, pulling out several passengers before fire tenders reached the spot. The injured were later shifted to Shahpura Sub-District Hospital where five of the severely burnt labourers were later referred to Jaipur for advanced treatment.

Firefighters managed to douse the flames with the help of a fire engine. The police have sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem and have launched an investigation into the incident.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to X, expressing anger while questioning the state’s rising number of road mishaps.”The news of the death of 2 individuals and injuries to several others due to a bus full of workers catching fire after touching a high-tension line in Manoharpur, Jaipur, is heartbreaking.”