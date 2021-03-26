Mumbai: In a tragic incident, at least two people were killed after a fire broke out at a Covid-19 hospital in Mumbai’s Bhandup area in the early hours of Friday.

The Covid hospital is located inside Dreams Mall in the Bhandup area.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prashant Kadam, around 23 fire tenders reached the hospital to douse the flames. As many as 76 COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital, which is located on the third floor of a mall.

With the help of fire brigade officials, all the patients are being taken out of the hospital one by one and they are being admitted to the nearby hospital for treatment, said DCP Kadam.

“Two casualties have been reported in the incident. A level-3 or level-4 fire broke out on the first floor of a mall at 12:30 am. 76 COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital. 22 to 23 fire tenders are present at the spot,” DCP Prashant Kadam. Rescue operations are underway, he added.

“Cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. I’ve seen a hospital at mall for the first time. Action to be taken. 70 patients including COVID infected shifted to another hospital,” says Mumbai Mayor.