2 dead as concrete beams of under-construction flyover collapse in Andhra Pradesh

Anakapalle (Andhra Pradesh): An under-construction flyover’s beam collapsed on a car at Anakapalle in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday, leading to the death of two people.

Police identified the deceased as Satish Kumar and Susanth Mohanty, who were sitting in the front seats of the car when the mishap took place on national highway-16.

Their wives, Sunita and Lakshmi, were sitting in the rear seats. One of the women, Lakshmi, is pregnant.

Besides their car, a truck also got stuck under the collapsed beam.

“The accident took place when the quartet was returning to Sriharipuram after visiting Sri Nookalamma temple in Anakapalle,” said a police official.

Anakapalle DSP K. Sravani visited the accident spot and spoke to the relatives of the victims.

On NH-16 at Anakapalle, highway expansion works are currently underway.