2 dead, 7 injured as fire breaks out at hotel in Lucknow’s Hazratganj

2 dead, 7 injured as fire breaks out at hotel in Lucknow’s Hazratganj

Lucknow: Atleast two people were killed in massive fire that broke out at a hotel in the Hazratganj area of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning.

Reports, guests and staff members were trapped inside Levana Hotel in Lucknow, when the fire broke at the second floor of the building at around 7.20 am. A hotel staff spotted the smoke and immediately alerted other staff and rushed to the second floor. It is reported that they have sustained burn injuries. However the cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

On being informed, Fire tenders reached at the spot to douse the blaze and started rescuing those trapped inside the building.

Of the rescued people, seven were admitted to the civil hospital in Lucknow. Of them, two have succumbed to their injuries.

The hotel staff, later, brought them out of the building through windows. During the rescue operation, firemen also broke a few window panes to clear the smoke.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials to personally supervise the rescue operations and provide proper treatment to the victims.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who is MP from Lucknow, also expressed concern over the incident.