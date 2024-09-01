2 dead, 4 critical in blast in factory in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: In a tragic incident, two people identified as Muthukannan (21) and Vijay (25) died in a blast at a private firecrackers factory in Thoothukudi last evening.

According to reports, four others identified as Selvam (21), Prashanth (20), Sendhurkani (45), Muthumari (41) were grievously injured and are undergoing treatment in Sathankulam Government Hospital.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announces ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakhs each for those who died in a blast at a private firecrackers factory at Thoothukudi. The CM further also announced Rs 1 lakh each for the injured undergoing treatment in hospital with grieveous injuries.