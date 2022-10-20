2 dead, 12 injured after tipper truck topples in Ladakh

By Abhilasha 0
accident
Representational Image

Ladakh: Atleast two people were killed and twelve others sustained injuries after a General Reserve Engineer Force(GREF) tipper truck toppled in the Sasoma-Saser La area of Ladakh on Wednesday

The incident took place while the construction of road was going on.

Report says, a tipper with 12 people toppled in the Ladakh area while the road construction work was going on. Following which two people were killed on the spot and twelve others sustained critical injuries.

The injured people were immediately rescued and sent to the hospital for medical aid.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

Taking to Twitter he said, “Extremely pained by the loss of precious lives due to toppling of a GREF Tipper in Sasoma-Saser La area of Ladakh. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest.”

