2 CRPF jawans killed in IED blast planted by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

2 crpf jawans killed in ied blast in chhattisgarh
Sukma: At least two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast planted by Naxalites between Silger and Tekulagudem under the Jagargunda Police Station limits in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh today.

The jawans, who lost their lives, have been identified as Vishnu R (35) from Kerala’s Trivandrum and Shailendra (29) from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur.

According to reports, the Naxalites targeted the truck carrying the security forces from Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) 201 battalion of the CRPF with an IED blast around 3 PM when they were on a routine patrol.

On being informed, security forces were rushed to the spot who apart from carrying out the rescue operation, launched a search operation in the area.

While speaking about the incident Additional SP Akash Rao said, “Under the Jagargunda PS limits in Sukma district between Silger and Tekulagudem, Naxalites blew up security vehicles in an IED blast, this afternoon. Two jawans of CRPF CoBRA 201 BN lost their lives. CRPF, CoBRA and police reached the spot. The bodies of the two jawans have been brought out safely. The search operation is underway at the location.”

