2 cargo trains collide
Photo: INdiatvnews

2 cargo trains collide in MP, several feared trapped

By IANS
0 10

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Several railway staff are feared trapped after two freight trains collided in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district on Sunday.

The railway officials and police have reached the spot and a rescue operation was underway.

The freight trains of the NTPC plant are reported to have collided head on due to which the coaches of both the trains were badly damaged.

Related News

9 swine flu deaths in UP, 17 PAC jawans test positive

Boat carrying 40 people capsizes in UP, 6 missing

Chicken Mela To Dispel Coronavirus Rumours And Fears

Passport not mandatory for foreigners for applying for…

According to information received from the police control room, the two trains collided head on in the Baidhan police station area. One of the freight train was loaded with coal, while the other coming from the other side was empty.

The staff of both the trains are feared to be trapped as relief and rescue work was in progress.

Sources say that there is a single rail line to carry coal to the NTPC plant. And, only one train can ply at a time. However, on Sunday, two trains were moved to the same track which caused the head on collision.

You might also like
Nation

9 swine flu deaths in UP, 17 PAC jawans test positive

Nation

Boat carrying 40 people capsizes in UP, 6 missing

Nation

Chicken Mela To Dispel Coronavirus Rumours And Fears

Nation

Passport not mandatory for foreigners for applying for citizenship

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.