2 blasts near BSF sites, Punjab on high alert

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Chandigarh: Tension has gripped parts of Punjab after two separate explosions were reported near security establishments in Jalandhar and Amritsar on Tuesday, pushing authorities to heighten security across the state. No injuries have been reported.

According to the reports, the first incident took place near the BSF headquarters at Jalandhar’s BSF Chowk. A delivery scooter parked in the area went up in flames following a sudden explosion, catching people off guard in the middle of a busy locality. Eyewitness accounts and CCTV visuals show flames shooting up instantly, with debris scattered across the road. A man standing close to the vehicle was seen leaving the spot moments after the blast.

Within hours, another explosion was reported from the Khasa area in Amritsar, outside an Army camp situated close to BSF installations. Early inputs suggest the possibility of an explosive being thrown by a person on a motorcycle, although this has not been officially confirmed. The location’s proximity to the Attari-Wagah border has added to the seriousness of the situation.

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Police teams, along with forensic experts, bomb disposal units and dog squads, were rushed to both sites soon after the incidents. In Jalandhar, a 22-year-old delivery worker linked to the scooter, along with another person, is being questioned as part of the investigation. Officials are going through CCTV footage to understand how the events unfolded.

So far, authorities have not drawn any firm conclusions about the cause of the blasts. All possible angles are being looked into, including the possibility of deliberate sabotage. Security has been tightened, especially in sensitive border areas, as the probe continues.